One more stormy day; Hot weekend ahead

One more stormy day before we get a break!

Scattered showers & t-storms will develop again, mainly across Central & Southern Utah. Heavy rain is still possible, but not as likely as the last few days.

Isolated storms are possible in the north, with the best window of opportunity between noon and 3 pm. They're most likely over the higher terrain south of I-80. Gusty winds might be a bigger impact than much in the way of rain with these storms.

It's going to be sunny & hot this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app