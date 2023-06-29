One more stormy day; Warmer this weekend

One more day until we get a break from the storms!

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will become more widespread today. Storms in the north will trend wetter with rain possible, while storms across the south are more likely to be dry and bring gusty winds. They're most likely to pop up over the mountains and then drift across the eastern valleys.

High pressure will build over Utah Friday and into early next week, bringing hot & dry weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.