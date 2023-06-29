Watch Now
Weather

Actions

One more stormy day; Warmer this weekend

Posted at 5:52 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 09:43:00-04

One more day until we get a break from the storms!

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will become more widespread today. Storms in the north will trend wetter with rain possible, while storms across the south are more likely to be dry and bring gusty winds. They're most likely to pop up over the mountains and then drift across the eastern valleys.

High pressure will build over Utah Friday and into early next week, bringing hot & dry weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere