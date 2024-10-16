Watch Now
One more warm day before a cold storm hits!

Warm, dry, windy weather will lead to high fire danger ahead of an approaching storm. The winter-like storm will bring colder temps, valley rain & mountain snow on Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night:  Rain becoming likely with a slight chance of t-storms.  Much colder.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid to Upper 80s.
Wednesday Night:  Becoming mostly cloudy overnight.  Lows:  Upper 50s.
