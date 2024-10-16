One more warm day before a cold storm hits!

Warm, dry, windy weather will lead to high fire danger ahead of an approaching storm. The winter-like storm will bring colder temps, valley rain & mountain snow on Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Highs: Low 80s.



Wednesday Night: Rain becoming likely with a slight chance of t-storms. Much colder. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 80s.



Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows: Upper 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app