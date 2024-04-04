Watch Now
One more warm day; Cold & stormy tomorrow

Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 08:16:18-04

One more warm day before it gets stormy! Strong winds expected across western valleys today & in the east on Friday. A strong cold front moves in tomorrow, bringing cold, wet weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm, & windy. South winds increasing to 15-25 mph, and gusting near 35 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy & mild with winds decreasing a little overnight. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE:

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. SW winds continue. Lows: Lower 40s.

