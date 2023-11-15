One more warm day; Colder & wet tomorrow

Warm, dry, & breezy ahead of a storm that'll bring valley rain & mountain snow tonight. Showers could linger through early tomorrow. After a break on Friday, a stronger storm moves in this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

Thursday: Rain likely in morning, then partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers by late evening, but rain is likely after midnight. Lows: Near 50.

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Highs: Upper 60s.