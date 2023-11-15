Watch Now
One more warm day; Colder & wet tomorrow

Posted at 5:13 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 07:13:40-05

Warm, dry, & breezy ahead of a storm that'll bring valley rain & mountain snow tonight. Showers could linger through early tomorrow. After a break on Friday, a stronger storm moves in this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely after midnight.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
Thursday:  Rain likely in morning, then partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of showers in the afternoon.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 70s.

Wednesday Night:  A chance of showers by late evening, but rain is likely after midnight.  Lows:  Near 50. 
Thursday:  Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning.  Highs:  Upper 60s.

    




    
    
    
