One more warm day; cool, wet this holiday weekend

Posted at 5:43 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 08:01:09-04

It will be warm and toasty for one more day across Utah on Friday, but not as hot as yesterday. A mixed bag of clouds and sunshine are expected Friday afternoon as temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 80s across the Wasatch Front.

Winds will ramp up throughout the afternoon through central and southern Utah, which leads to widespread fire danger in the south.

The weekend will turn wet, cool and stormy with a slow-moving storm bringing showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

The unofficial start to summer won't feel or look like it as rain is likely on Memorial Day, with temperatures struggling to break out of the 50s in Salt Lake City. Keep the umbrellas handy and be careful traveling on the roads this holiday weekend!

