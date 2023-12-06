Watch Now
One more warm day; Cool & wet tomorrow

Posted at 5:24 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 07:53:45-05

It's going to be a warm Wednesday, at least for early December! A series of storms will move through the next few days. Showery & cooler tomorrow, but even colder with snow expected on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night:  Becoming cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
Thursday:  Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
Friday:  Snowy & cold. Accumulations likely.  Highs:  Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 60s.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 40.
Thursday:  Becoming partly cloudy. Highs:  Near 60.
Friday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s.

    




    
    
    
