One more warm day; Cool & wet tomorrow

It's going to be a warm Wednesday, at least for early December! A series of storms will move through the next few days. Showery & cooler tomorrow, but even colder with snow expected on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.



Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday: Snowy & cold. Accumulations likely. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

