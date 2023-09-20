Watch Now
One more warm day; Fall-like storm arrives tomorrow

Posted at 5:43 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 07:50:30-04

Autumn is jumping the gun! A cold, fall-like system will move through on Thursday and Friday. Get ready for widespread valley rain & mountain. Warmer, dry weather is expected this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the morning and then again this evening. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler. Showers & t-storms increasing overnight. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.
Wednesday Night: 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the evening. Gusty winds possible. Becoming mostly clear late. Lows: Near 60.

