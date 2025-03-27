Watch Now
One more warm day; Showery & cool tomorrow

SW winds will help temps climb well above average but strong gusts could cause areas of blowing dust. Cold front will bring cooler temps & slight chance of showers Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Increasing clouds & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.  Lows:  Upper 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Becoming partly cloudy.  SW winds 15-25 mph.  Highs:  Low 80s.
Thursday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Areas of blowing dust in the evening.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
