One more warm day; Showery & cool tomorrow

SW winds will help temps climb well above average but strong gusts could cause areas of blowing dust. Cold front will bring cooler temps & slight chance of showers Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Increasing clouds & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 80s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows: Mid 50s.

