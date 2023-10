One more weather system will keep it showery & cool across Northern Utah today. High pressure building tomorrow will bring warmer and dry weather for the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers. Highs: Mid 50s. Tuesday Night: Showers decrease in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight: Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s. Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 50s.