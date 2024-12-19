One week away... Will Utah have a 'White Christmas' this year?

SALT LAKE CITY — With the big day just one week away, many Utahns are wondering: Will it be a "White Christmas?"

Well, first off, let's define what that means. In the United States, the consensus for a "White Christmas" is if there's snow on the ground. The National Weather Service gets a bit more specific, saying there should be at least one inch. It's stricter in the United Kingdom, where they say the snow must be actively falling.

In northern Utah, there is a chance of seeing new snow on the ground on Christmas morning and even in the air.

We're expecting a storm to hit late Christmas Eve, lingering through Christmas morning. However, the type of precipitation that will come with this storm is still in question. For now, it looks like it will start with rain, then switch to snow on Christmas morning. It may then switch back to rain in the afternoon.

Historically, the chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning is 54 percent. The odds are lower for new snowfall: 30 percent.

The map below shows where we are anticipating snow as of Christmas morning at 6 a.m.

