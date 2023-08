Not as hot today! The front that cooled it off will weaken across Central Utah

Monsoonal moisture will return Thursday, bringing more showers & thunderstorms through the long holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & cooler with patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 103.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.