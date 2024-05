High pressure will keep it warm & dry for the holiday. Temperatures will climb even higher tomorrow, bringing the warmest weather so far this year! A mostly dry cold front will move in Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.