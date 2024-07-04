Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Perfect weather for the holiday!

Posted at 5:59 AM, Jul 04, 2024

Sunny & warm for the holiday! High pressure building over the western US will bring very hot weather to Southern Utah by Sunday and to the north by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Independence Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

10 pm Fireworks:  Clear.  Temps:  Mid 70s.
Tonight:  Clear.  Lows:  Mid 60s.
Friday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Near 90.
ST. GEORGE
Independence Day:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 107.
10 pm Fireworks:  Clear.  Temps:  Low 90s.
Tonight:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 70s.
Friday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 108.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere