Perfect weather for the holiday!

Sunny & warm for the holiday! High pressure building over the western US will bring very hot weather to Southern Utah by Sunday and to the north by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Independence Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.



10 pm Fireworks: Clear. Temps: Mid 70s.

Tonight: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Independence Day: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 107.

10 pm Fireworks: Clear. Temps: Low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 108.