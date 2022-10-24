Watch Now
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Utah, bringing snow and gorgeous views

Over the weekend, much of Utah saw its first snowfall! Utah's Weather Authority delivered stunning photos from almost every corner of the state. To join the group and share your photos with FOX 13 News, click here.

311569996_2091993710987304_5492850188084935637_n (1).jpg "The snow and the deer hunters are moving the deer to lower elevations. Alpine Loop"Photo by: Kim Kowallis 312930267_10229035730860811_8333637537304678922_n.jpg "American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop"Photo by: Cindy Anne 312906558_10160624217358179_6418893059179725323_n.jpg Photo by: Kory Schofield 312557890_10230555176884225_8243073995479794304_n.jpg "When Autumn meets Winter." Butterfield CanyonPhoto by: Scott Taylor 312869798_10226030979333740_2696620533915518014_n.jpg "First snow of the season along the Wasatch Front."Photo by: Eric Wallengren 311344375_10222592531946137_1199211430487352212_n.jpg "Snowed all day in Cedar City, maybe 5 inches, melted off a little."Photo by: Shelly K. Lambing 312888246_5848556835155529_891070484949058768_n.jpg "Nice way to finish this cold weekend off at Bear Lake"Photo by: Ryan Rose 312710545_10159680983909934_7079102224261674109_n (1).jpg "Pictures taken along the way to Monte Cristo and back of last night's snowfall"Photo by: Dana Kinser 312593899_630169675317850_7644254545673009675_n.jpg "Little Dell Reservoir East Canyon Utah"Photo by: Marciela M. Cuevas 312589452_6329809560379696_3734836220351019737_n.jpg "Uintalands - Summit County 10/23/2022"Photo by: Mike Fisher 312516477_10225751780274111_4880796047241099842_n.jpg "North of Beaver today!" (Sunday)Photo by: Lisa Hendrickson 305308505_10228373302462402_4125690671622004144_n.jpg "The snow level clearly visible from Payson."Photo by: Mike Nelson 309999471_6011925425485509_6046731521516830415_n.jpg "First snow Paunsaugunt Cliffs outside Hatch Utah"Photo by: Beverly Berich Lowe 311239930_5556683371034999_2134164276358198375_n.jpg "First snow fall in Moab."Photo by: Erin Keele 312616148_2137359976456686_7815738846991965080_n.jpg "In Neola, we were blessed to get some nice and very needed wet snow this morning" (Sunday)Photo by: Sherry Yancey 312873016_10229032761393752_9193666040478391063_n.jpg "Fall and Winter collide!"Photo by: Tracy Gregrich 312795314_10222555924555299_5263391024994164617_n.jpg "Antimony"Photo by: Robin Gibbs Smith 312646509_10221021593917442_4875790205293010183_n.jpg "1st snow of the season. W Bar Ranch, Fairview."Photo by: Butch Walters

