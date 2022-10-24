PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Utah, bringing snow and gorgeous views

Share Facebook

"The snow and the deer hunters are moving the deer to lower elevations. Alpine Loop" Kim Kowallis

"American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop" Cindy Anne

Kory Schofield

"When Autumn meets Winter." Butterfield Canyon Scott Taylor

"First snow of the season along the Wasatch Front." Eric Wallengren

"Snowed all day in Cedar City, maybe 5 inches, melted off a little." Shelly K. Lambing

"Nice way to finish this cold weekend off at Bear Lake" Ryan Rose

"Pictures taken along the way to Monte Cristo and back of last night's snowfall" Dana Kinser

"Little Dell Reservoir East Canyon Utah" Marciela M. Cuevas

"Uintalands - Summit County 10/23/2022" Mike Fisher

"North of Beaver today!" (Sunday) Lisa Hendrickson

"The snow level clearly visible from Payson." Mike Nelson

"First snow Paunsaugunt Cliffs outside Hatch Utah" Beverly Berich Lowe

"First snow fall in Moab." Erin Keele

"In Neola, we were blessed to get some nice and very needed wet snow this morning" (Sunday) Sherry Yancey

"Fall and Winter collide!" Tracy Gregrich

"Antimony" Robin Gibbs Smith

"1st snow of the season. W Bar Ranch, Fairview." Butch Walters

