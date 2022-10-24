PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Utah, bringing snow and gorgeous views
Over the weekend, much of Utah saw its first snowfall! Utah's Weather Authority delivered stunning photos from almost every corner of the state. To join the group and share your photos with FOX 13 News, click here.
"The snow and the deer hunters are moving the deer to lower elevations. Alpine Loop"Photo by: Kim Kowallis "American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop"Photo by: Cindy Anne Photo by: Kory Schofield "When Autumn meets Winter." Butterfield CanyonPhoto by: Scott Taylor "First snow of the season along the Wasatch Front."Photo by: Eric Wallengren "Snowed all day in Cedar City, maybe 5 inches, melted off a little."Photo by: Shelly K. Lambing "Nice way to finish this cold weekend off at Bear Lake"Photo by: Ryan Rose "Pictures taken along the way to Monte Cristo and back of last night's snowfall"Photo by: Dana Kinser "Little Dell Reservoir East Canyon Utah"Photo by: Marciela M. Cuevas "Uintalands - Summit County 10/23/2022"Photo by: Mike Fisher "North of Beaver today!" (Sunday)Photo by: Lisa Hendrickson "The snow level clearly visible from Payson."Photo by: Mike Nelson "First snow Paunsaugunt Cliffs outside Hatch Utah"Photo by: Beverly Berich Lowe "First snow fall in Moab."Photo by: Erin Keele "In Neola, we were blessed to get some nice and very needed wet snow this morning" (Sunday)Photo by: Sherry Yancey "Fall and Winter collide!"Photo by: Tracy Gregrich "Antimony"Photo by: Robin Gibbs Smith "1st snow of the season. W Bar Ranch, Fairview."Photo by: Butch Walters