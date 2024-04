A warming & drying trend will continue as high pressure builds over Utah. Temperatures will climb well above average by Friday. The next storm will bring cooler, wet weather by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.