Poor air quality; Improvement later this week

Posted at 5:25 AM, Jan 11, 2022
You might feel like holding your breath again today! With an inversion in place, it's going to stay cold and hazy in the northern valleys.

A weak storm will brush by on Thursday night into Friday. It might not break up the inversion entirely, but it will likely weaken it and scour out a lot of the smog.

Areas of haze might build again over the weekend and into early next week, but strong inversions aren't very likely.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, hazy, & very cold. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

