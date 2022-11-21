Poor air quality; Improving later this week

High pressure will keep the weather quiet through Tuesday, resulting in inversions across western and northern valleys.

It will stay cold with temps running below average.

Weak weather system brushes by Wed that might bring light snow to the mountains, at best, flurries to valleys.

No storms to interfere with holiday travel.

Dry and cool on Thanksgiving.

Weather stays quiet through next weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs: Low 40s.

Monday Night: Clear & cold. Highs: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.