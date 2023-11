A weak storm brushing by tonight could bring a few showers along the AZ border. A series of stronger storms will move through this weekend, bringing heavy snow & breaking up the inversions.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs: Near 40.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers. Lows: Upper 30s.