Prepare for a windy couple of days in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns should use Wednesday to bring inside anything that could blow away as winds are expected to pick up late Wednesday night and into Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts areas of Davis and Weber Counties could see gusts surpass 60mph. The winds will most likely affect Ogden Canyon, Weber Canyon, Farmington Canyon, and Bountiful.

Weber County has crews ready to clean up any downed trees. The county's emergency manager said they're keeping a close eye on Fort Buenaventure Park.

Both counties learned a lot from major windstorms years ago.

"Davis County was hammered back in 2011 and in 2020 with major wind events," said Ember Herrick, Davis County Emergency Manager. "These aren't going to be to that scale. I think in 2020, winds were up to 147 mph clocked in Fruit Heights."

Homeowners are encouraged to secure lawn furniture, trampolines, even wobbly fences.

Try to avoid parking your car under any trees where branches could fall off.

"We do get these high wind events in Davis County with the downslope eastern winds, so it's good to be preared and aware," said Herrick. "Everything you do to prepare for the smaller event will make you that much more prepared for a larger scale event because we know it's coming."

Herrick also advises you to be prepared for possible power outages.

The winds could even impact any travel plans.

Just a week-and-a-half ago, winds also up to 60 mph caused semis to tip over. The Utah Department of Transportation had to ban high profile vehicles from driving on parts of the interstate.