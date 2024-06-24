Prepare for dangerous heat, possible flash flooding in Utah through Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is in full swing across Utah, with hot temperatures fully taking over the forecast and a chance for flash flooding in popular recreation areas.

In northern and central Utah, temperatures will be baking hot through Tuesday. An excessive heat warning was implemented on Monday morning through Tuesday night in the Salt Lake Valley, Eastern Juab and Millard counties, Utah Valley and the northern Wasatch Front.

Additionally, heat advisories were put in place for other areas of Utah including Sanpete, Sevier, Tooele and Rush Valleys.

Experts at the National Weather Service said heat risk is moderate, which would affect those without proper cooling or hydration.

So just how hot will Utah be over the next two days? The Wasatch Front will stay in the high 90s on Monday, with Salt Lake City expected to reach 99 degrees.

Areas of southern Utah will be back in the triple digits and St. George will likely hit 105 degrees.

Heat isn't the only thing on the Utah weather radar. Flash flooding is also posing a "significant threat" across valleys of southern Utah.

Slot canyons, dry washes and areas near recent burn scars are most likely to see flash flooding conditions, NWS reported.

Experts forecasted a higher risk for flash flooding on Monday, with areas such as Capitol Reef National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Staircase Escalante in the "probable" zone.

That means some slot canyons, dry washes and small streams are expected to experience flash flooding, NWS reported.

On Tuesday, flash flooding risks decrease, with no areas expected to experience "probable" flooding.

The heat won't be forever as showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and will help drop temperatures for a few days at the latter end of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions will once again be dry and toasty.