Prepare for next storm this weekend

We are spending Friday as the in-between two storms. Dry and cool with temperatures a little below average. The next storm moves in this weekend with widespread valley rain and mountain snow likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Another break in the weather comes Monday with more rain and cool temps again on Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: High of 56 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: 53 degrees with chances for afternoon showers.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: High of 67 with sunny skies.

Saturday: 60 degree high with cloudy skies. Possible afternoon showers.

