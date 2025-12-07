Quiet start to the workweek

It's a quiet end to the weekend with a mainly dry forecast statewide. Northwest flow remains in place over northern Utah, which will generate partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a few light mountain snow showers near the Idaho state line; otherwise, dry weather remains in place.

Daytime highs will warm to roughly 5 degrees above seasonal averages, bringing mid-40s to northern Utah with highs near 60 down south.

Looking ahead to the workweek: a dominant high-pressure ridge to the west will generally keep the storm track to the north for next week. However, there is a chance that the track dips into northern Utah midweek and will bring some very high-elevation snow showers along with some valley rain.

The confidence in any moisture is very low at this point. The general consensus is that mild and dry weather will likely continue into mid-December with temperatures trending 10-15 degrees above average. Stay tuned!

