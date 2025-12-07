Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Quiet start to the workweek

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted

It's a quiet end to the weekend with a mainly dry forecast statewide. Northwest flow remains in place over northern Utah, which will generate partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a few light mountain snow showers near the Idaho state line; otherwise, dry weather remains in place.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted temperatures in Fahrenheit for the state. From top to bottom, left to right: Elko 53°, Ogden 47°, Logan 43°, Wendover 46°, Salt Lake City 46°, Evanston 35°, Park City 37°, Vernal 43°, Ely 52°, Delta 50°, Provo 45°, Price 46°, Milford 53°, Richfield 49°, Moab 50°, Cedar City 52°, Bullfrog 53°, St. George 59°, Kanab 56°, Blanding 46°

Daytime highs will warm to roughly 5 degrees above seasonal averages, bringing mid-40s to northern Utah with highs near 60 down south.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the path of the high pressure ridge, which comes in from the western U.S, keeping storm activity to the north of the state.

Looking ahead to the workweek: a dominant high-pressure ridge to the west will generally keep the storm track to the north for next week. However, there is a chance that the track dips into northern Utah midweek and will bring some very high-elevation snow showers along with some valley rain.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted levels of precipitation. Across the board, it remains at Isolated for the whole week, rising to upper levels around Tuesday night.

The confidence in any moisture is very low at this point. The general consensus is that mild and dry weather will likely continue into mid-December with temperatures trending 10-15 degrees above average. Stay tuned!

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere