A series of storms will bring mainly valley rain & heavy mountain snow to Northern Utah through today. Another round of storms is expected later this week.

Cooler, dry weather is expected by New Year's Eve.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: 38 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow storms.

Tuesday: High at 35 with mostly sunny skies.

