Rain in valleys; Heavy mountain snow

A strong winter storm will bring more wet weather through Saturday afternoon. After a break late Saturday & early Sunday, another storm will bring more rain & snow by Sunday afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Rain changing to snow after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Snow in the morning, minor accumulation possible. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

President's Day: Rain likely in the morning, then mixing with snow in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Rain. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night:  Rain in the evening, then tapering off after midnight.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
Saturday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 60.
President's Day:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 60.
