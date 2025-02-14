Rain in valleys; Heavy mountain snow

A strong winter storm will bring more wet weather through Saturday afternoon. After a break late Saturday & early Sunday, another storm will bring more rain & snow by Sunday afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Rain changing to snow after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Snow in the morning, minor accumulation possible. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

President's Day: Rain likely in the morning, then mixing with snow in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Rain. Highs: Low 50s.



Friday Night: Rain in the evening, then tapering off after midnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

President's Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

