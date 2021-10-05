Rain increases, colder temps arrive as storms move into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The beautiful weather that has blanketed most of Utah for nearly a week will come to an end late Tuesday, especially in the northern part of the state.

LIVE RADAR: Check out the rain headed to your neighborhood

Large parts of southern Utah experienced light rain and gusty winds throughout the morning and afternoon, with showers expected to move into the Salt Lake area in the evening. Wind gusts were measured at 52 miles per hour at St. George Airport at 3:40 p.m., just below severe limits.

Shower chances increase starting Tuesday night - October 5

The potential for flash floods in southern Utah remain in the "probable" range for many of the area's parks and attractions, including Zion, Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef national parks. A third-of-an-inch of rain was reported in parts of the Bryce Canyon area Tuesday.

Rain conditions in northern Utah will continue into the weekend, with snow in higher elevations expected along with the rain in the valley. Isolated thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours and winds starting Tuesday evening.

A stronger storm system is expected by the end of the week that will bring more rain and much cooler temperatures, with lows hitting the 40s by Sunday.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service forecasts that the potential for the coldest temperatures of the season exists for next week.