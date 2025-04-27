Rain showers for northern and central Utah

After a warm start to the weekend, a storm system moves in on Sunday. This will drop temperatures and bring valley rain with mountain snow for northern and central Utah. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well with scattered showers continuing on through Monday. Temperatures will rebound with a few isolated rain showers for northern Utah on Wednesday.

Salt Lake City:

Sunday- Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. High: 61

Sunday Night- Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Low: 42

Monday- Scattered rain. High: 59