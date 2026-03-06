Rain, snow decrease as storm winds down

The storm that blew in on Thursday will wind down Friday, with decreasing rain and snow showers. Most of the winter alerts posted across the state will expire at 5 p.m., if not before.

Overnight snow made for some slick spots, thanks to slush from heavier showers and some accumulation from lake effect snow in western Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

Rain showers will gradually taper off on Friday, but temperatures will remain below normal. The best chance of snow will be over the mountains south of Interstate 80, mainly the central mountain areas.

Gusty winds in the Washington County canyons are forecast for Friday evening.

Conditions will continue to dry out for the weekend with a gradual warm-up, and will stay very warm next week as storms stay to the north.

