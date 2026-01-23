Rain, snow in the south; Colder weekend statewide

Get ready for a cold weekend!

A storm moving to our south will bring light valley rain and mountain snow to central and Slsouthern Utah on Friday.

As much as four inches are expected above 6,000 ft., with 6-12 inches possible in the San Juan Mountains. Light snow is possible in the northern mountains later Friday and into the evening, but we're going to get short-changed again as little or almost no accumulation is expected.

A mainly dry cold front will move into northern Utah later Friday and slight south across the state through early Saturday. Colder air moving in behind will likely scour out the bad air that's been building and break up the inversions.

It will become sunny this weekend, but it'll look better than it feels! In fact, some of the lowest temps so far this season are expected by Sunday morning!

Mild weather is expected next week with valley inversions re-developing.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with haze in the morning. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & colder. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

