Rain & snow today; Colder Wednesday

I think it's a good idea to keep the umbrellas handy! Widespread valley rain & mountain snow is expected today and should be heaviest in Central Utah.

A cold front this evening could bring snow to the valley floors with minor accumulations possible tonight. Snow in the mountains could make travel difficult through tomorrow morning.

Showers should end in the valleys early tomorrow with mountain snow tapering off by afternoon. It's going to get colder behind the storm. In spite of that, I'm glad to say it's going to be sunny on Thanksgiving!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Rain becoming most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Rain & snow showers with minor accumulations possible. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Rainy overnight with showers lingering into Wednesday morning. Lows: Upper 40s.

