Rain & snow today; Drying out tomorrow

A mild winter storm will bring valley rain & mountain snow today. Snow levels could fall to the valley floors, but with little accumulation. Dry weather is expected Friday and through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Rain & snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Highs: Near 40. showers with little or no accumulation.

Thursday Night: Showers decreasing. Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Rainy & cool. Highs: Low 50s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.