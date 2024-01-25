Watch Now
Rain & snow today; Drying out tomorrow

Posted at 5:36 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 07:36:51-05

A mild winter storm will bring valley rain & mountain snow today. Snow levels could fall to the valley floors, but with little accumulation. Dry weather is expected Friday and through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Rain & snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Highs: Near 40. showers with little or no accumulation.

Thursday Night: Showers decreasing. Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Rainy & cool. Highs: Low 50s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly clear & colder.  Lows:  Lower 30s.

    




    
    
    
