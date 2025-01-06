Rain & snow today; Gusty canyon winds overnight

A weak storm will bring widespread, but mainly light mountain snow across Utah. Gusty canyon winds possible behind the storm tomorrow morning in Washington Co. & along Northern Wasatch Front.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain & snow. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Rain & snow in the evening with a slight chance of snow by morning. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Gusty winds possible near the canyons by morning. Lows: Mid 30s.

