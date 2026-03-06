Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Rain & snow today; Sunny & warmer weekend

Posted

A weakening storm brings more rain & snow to northern & central UT before it tapers off this evening. The weekend is looking good! Sunny and gradually warming up with spring-like temps by Sunday!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers decreasing by late afternoon. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & breezy. North winds 10 to 20 mph, higher near canyons. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Clear & cold with canyon winds gusting near 45 mph. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere