Rain & snow today; Sunny & warmer weekend

A weakening storm brings more rain & snow to northern & central UT before it tapers off this evening. The weekend is looking good! Sunny and gradually warming up with spring-like temps by Sunday!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers decreasing by late afternoon. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & breezy. North winds 10 to 20 mph, higher near canyons. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Clear & cold with canyon winds gusting near 45 mph. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

