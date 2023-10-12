Rain & snow today; Warming up tomorrow

Valley rain & mountain snow will gradually decrease this afternoon as the latest storm pulls away. High pressure will build over the next few days and bring warmer, dry weather for the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Rain showers most likely in the morning, then decreasing this afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Decreasing clouds in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.