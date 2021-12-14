Watch
Weather

Actions

Rain & wind today; Snow tonight!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:27 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 07:52:49-05

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain. South winds increasing to 25-35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.
1 to 3 inches on the valley floor, 3-6 on benches. Lows: Mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & colder with a 50 percent chance of snow before 11 am, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with rain by afternoon. South winds increaseing to 20-30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain in the evening, then a rain/snow mix after midnight with little or no accumulation. Lows: Lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere