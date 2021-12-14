Rain & wind today; Snow tonight!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain. South winds increasing to 25-35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

1 to 3 inches on the valley floor, 3-6 on benches. Lows: Mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & colder with a 50 percent chance of snow before 11 am, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with rain by afternoon. South winds increaseing to 20-30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain in the evening, then a rain/snow mix after midnight with little or no accumulation. Lows: Lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Mid 40s.