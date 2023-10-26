Rainy & colder; Freezing temps overnight

Grab the umbrella! A cold storm will cross northern & central Utah today, bringing valley rain & mountain snow. It'll dry out tonight with temps dropping near or below freezing tomorrow morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Morning rain, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Showers end by evening. Clear & very cold overnight. Frost after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

