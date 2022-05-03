Watch
Rainy & cool today; Warmer & dry tomorrow

Posted at 5:37 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 07:38:59-04

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. 50% chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon & evening. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Showers & thunderstorms in the evening, then decreasing overnight. Lows: Near 40.

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Low 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy. NW winds 10-20 mph, except 15-25 mph near the canyons & possibly gusting near 40 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. NW winds decreasing. Lows: Near 50.

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

