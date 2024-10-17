Rainy & cooler; Fall is finally here!

Fall is finally here! A cold front last night ushered in showery & cooler weather today. A stronger cold front will move in overnight, bringing more widespread valley rain & heavy mtn. snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Showery & cooler with a chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 60.



Thursday Night: Rainy & much colder with t-storms possible in the evening. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Showery & cooler with & a chance of t-storms. Lows: Mid 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app