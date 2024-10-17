Watch Now
Rainy & cooler; Fall is finally here!

Fall is finally here! A cold front last night ushered in showery & cooler weather today. A stronger cold front will move in overnight, bringing more widespread valley rain & heavy mtn. snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Showery & cooler with a chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night:  Rainy & much colder with t-storms possible in the evening.  Lows:  Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds.  Highs:  Near 80.
Thursday Night:  Showery & cooler with & a chance of t-storms.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
