Rainy & cooler today; Between storms tomorrow

Posted at 5:24 AM, Nov 16, 2023
Umbrella weather! A fast-moving storm will bring valley rain & mountain snow, mainly during the first half of the day. After a break tomorrow, a stronger weather system will bring even colder, wet weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Rain in the morning, then showers decreasing in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Upper 30s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
Friday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Upper 60s.

    




    
    
    
