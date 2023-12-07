Rainy & cooler today; Snow tomorrow!

A weak storm brushing by today will bring a light valley rain & mountain snow to Northern Utah. A stronger, colder storm will bring heavy mountain snow and a few inches in the valleys tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Becoming cloudy & colder with snow expected after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

Friday: Snow likely. Up to 2 inches on the valley floor and 3 to 5 on the benches. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.



Thursday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs; Mid 50s.