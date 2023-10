SALT LAKE CITY

The first Monday in October is a wet one! It's going to be rainy & cool across Utah today, with lighter showers across the north tomorrow. The second half of the week will be warmer & dry.

Monday: Rainy & cooler with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs: Lower 50s.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers continuing overnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 70.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.