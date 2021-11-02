Watch
Rainy morning; Looking better this afternoon!

A weak weather system will bring valley rain and high elevation mountain snow to Northern Utah in the morning. The system will move east quickly, with just a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mild and dry weather is expected for the middle of the week. Another fast-moving storm will bring a chance of more showers to the north late Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Rain most likely early in the morning and then tapering off with just a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

