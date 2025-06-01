Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Record heat, followed by nice relief

Posted

Another day for hot temperatures across the state with a possibility of breaking some records across the Wasatch Front on Sunday. A storm hits the state on Monday, which will bring temperatures down and give most of the state a good chance of rain. Lingering showers on Tuesday with a bit of a warm up for the rest of the week.

Salt Lake City:

Sunday- Mostly sunny and hot. High: 97
Sunday Night- Increasing clouds. Low: 65
Monday- Morning rain and cooler. High: 79

St. George:

Sunday- Partly cloudy and hot. High: 100
Sunday Night- A chance for rain. Low: 69
Monday- Scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 83

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere