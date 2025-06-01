Record heat, followed by nice relief

Another day for hot temperatures across the state with a possibility of breaking some records across the Wasatch Front on Sunday. A storm hits the state on Monday, which will bring temperatures down and give most of the state a good chance of rain. Lingering showers on Tuesday with a bit of a warm up for the rest of the week.

Salt Lake City:

Sunday- Mostly sunny and hot. High: 97

Sunday Night- Increasing clouds. Low: 65

Monday- Morning rain and cooler. High: 79

St. George:

Sunday- Partly cloudy and hot. High: 100

Sunday Night- A chance for rain. Low: 69

Monday- Scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 83