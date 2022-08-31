Watch Now
Record heat likely!

Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 31, 2022
The long, hot summer isn't over yet!

A strong ridge of high pressure centered over the area is going to keep it hot and dry through the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures will be running about 10-15 degrees above average. Records could be broken every day this week.

It looks like we might not get a break from the heat until the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

