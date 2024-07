A strong ridge of high pressure will keep it very hot

& dry through the end of the week! Temperatures will drop slightly by early next week. Still hot, but some relief is better than none!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 105.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & very hot! Highs: Near 113.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.