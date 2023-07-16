Record heat likely today!

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep it hot and dry with records likely to be broken today. As temperatures climb, the risk of heat related illness increases. Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty!

The high pressure will weaken Tuesday. Temperatures will drop slightly, but it'll still be hot this coming week.

Monsoonal could briefly move in from the south by the middle of the week. High-based showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly over the mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday: Sunny & extremely hot! Highs: Near 113.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 80.