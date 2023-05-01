Record heat possible; Cool & wet later this week

It's going to feel more like summer than springtime!

High pressure will keep it very warm over the next few days with near record heat possible this afternoon. Showery, cooler weather is expected Thursday into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny & very warm. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.