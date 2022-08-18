Record heat possible; Storms moving north

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week across Northern Utah. If we hit 101 in Salt Lake City, it'll not only tie the record for the day but also for the number of triple digit days this year. The previous record of 22 days was set yesterday.

Deep moisture in place across Southern Utah will bring more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Moisture moving north will bring a chance of more widespread late day storms across most of the area tomorrow and through the weekend. As a result, it won't get as hot over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of isolated t-storms. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers & t-storms likely in the afternoon and early evening. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers decreasing late. Lows: Lower 70s.