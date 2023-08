Hot & breezy today ahead of a dry cold front that'll move across the north tonight & early tomorrow. Cooler tomorrow, then likely stormy by late in the week as monsoonal moisture returns.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.



Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.