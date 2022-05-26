Record heat possible today; Stormy holiday weekend

It's going to feel like summer today!

With a strong ridge of high pressure over the area, temperatures are expected to climb higher than they have so far this year. A lot of valleys will hit 90 degrees for the first time with records likely tied or broken this afternoon.

Enjoy the warm weather while you can. It's going to get a lot cooler this weekend with showers and thunderstorms developing across Northern & Central Utah.

Gusty winds across the San Rafael Swell and Southern Utah will lead to high fire danger on Friday & Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.