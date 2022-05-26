Record heat possible today; Stormy holiday weekend

It's going to feel like summer today!
With a strong ridge of high pressure over the area, temperatures are expected to climb higher than they have so far this year. A lot of valleys will hit 90 degrees for the first time with records likely tied or broken this afternoon.
Enjoy the warm weather while you can. It's going to get a lot cooler this weekend with showers and thunderstorms developing across Northern & Central Utah.
Gusty winds across the San Rafael Swell and Southern Utah will lead to high fire danger on Friday & Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 100.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.